Polson standalone net profit declines 6.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.90% to Rs 21.16 croreNet profit of Polson declined 6.50% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.90% to Rs 21.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.1622.25 -5 OPM %17.4416.54 -PBDT3.023.12 -3 PBT1.581.68 -6 NP1.151.23 -7
