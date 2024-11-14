Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit declines 13.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.27% to Rs 20.63 croreNet profit of Rasi Electrodes declined 13.98% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.27% to Rs 20.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.6321.55 -4 OPM %5.966.22 -PBDT1.501.39 8 PBT1.301.24 5 NP0.800.93 -14
