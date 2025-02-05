Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poly Medicure incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Polyhealth

Poly Medicure incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Polyhealth

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Poly Medicure has incorporated a wholly owned Step down subsidiary named Polyhealth in England and Wales on 04 February 2025.

Polyhealth will be engaged in maufacturing and distribution of Medical Devices with great experiences for its customers. The focus will be on the supply chain and cater the Medical Devices market and/or any other activities ancillary and incidental thereto in in England and wales and other parts of Europe also.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 54.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 54.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Arunis Abode reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Arunis Abode reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Election Exit Poll Results LIVE2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon