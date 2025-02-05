Poly Medicure incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Polyhealth

Poly Medicure has incorporated a wholly owned Step down subsidiary named Polyhealth in England and Wales on 04 February 2025.
Polyhealth will be engaged in maufacturing and distribution of Medical Devices with great experiences for its customers. The focus will be on the supply chain and cater the Medical Devices market and/or any other activities ancillary and incidental thereto in in England and wales and other parts of Europe also.
