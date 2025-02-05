Business Standard

Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 54.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 38.06% to Rs 1973.08 crore

Net profit of Solar Industries India rose 54.86% to Rs 314.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 203.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.06% to Rs 1973.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1429.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1973.081429.14 38 OPM %26.6924.83 -PBDT506.53337.53 50 PBT459.11298.93 54 NP314.87203.33 55

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

