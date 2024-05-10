Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 28.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.33% to Rs 5591.90 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 40.39% to Rs 1784.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1270.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.87% to Rs 18039.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14107.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Polycab India rose 28.46% to Rs 546.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 425.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.33% to Rs 5591.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4323.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.5591.904323.6818039.4414107.7813.6213.9513.8113.06790.98626.522604.341916.42725.26573.062359.301707.26546.00425.031784.051270.78