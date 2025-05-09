Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit declines 66.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.45% to Rs 94.45 croreNet profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) declined 66.59% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.45% to Rs 94.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.86% to Rs 19.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.68% to Rs 359.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 421.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales94.4571.31 32 359.46421.31 -15 OPM %12.5414.00 -7.2910.22 - PBDT13.6213.95 -2 38.1260.60 -37 PBT10.7211.65 -8 28.0451.89 -46 NP4.5313.56 -67 19.2846.86 -59
