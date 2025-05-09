Friday, May 09, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCI Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TCI Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 129.17% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net Loss of TCI Industries reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 129.17% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.60% to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.100.48 129 2.831.39 104 OPM %-70.00-37.50 --69.96-82.73 - PBDT-0.79-0.16 -394 -2.01-0.84 -139 PBT-0.86-0.21 -310 -2.24-1.04 -115 NP-0.86-0.21 -310 -2.24-1.04 -115

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

