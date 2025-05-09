Shetron standalone net profit declines 77.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.84% to Rs 54.53 croreNet profit of Shetron declined 77.68% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.84% to Rs 54.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.83% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.60% to Rs 228.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales54.5351.52 6 228.85239.88 -5 OPM %7.289.12 -8.019.70 - PBDT2.353.27 -28 10.9115.28 -29 PBT0.631.62 -61 4.719.18 -49 NP0.251.12 -78 3.086.53 -53
