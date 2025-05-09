Friday, May 09, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 775.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 14.50% to Rs 350.62 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 775.53% to Rs 28.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.50% to Rs 350.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 306.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.25% to Rs 66.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.35% to Rs 1319.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1206.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income350.62306.23 14 1319.881206.99 9 OPM %57.1855.84 -55.9955.22 - PBDT27.1810.71 154 71.6270.48 2 PBT27.1810.71 154 71.6270.48 2 NP28.983.31 776 66.6457.82 15

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

