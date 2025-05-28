Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit rises 34.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.68% to Rs 14.78 croreNet profit of Poojawestern Metaliks rose 34.15% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.68% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.43% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.82% to Rs 50.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.7816.01 -8 50.3761.29 -18 OPM %8.196.43 -7.116.75 - PBDT1.071.08 -1 3.153.49 -10 PBT0.820.81 1 2.132.39 -11 NP0.550.41 34 1.551.75 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content