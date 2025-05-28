Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advance Metering Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Advance Metering Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 16.13% to Rs 3.24 crore

Net Loss of Advance Metering Technology reported to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 15.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.242.79 16 15.5316.52 -6 OPM %-190.74-117.92 --72.18-23.55 - PBDT-5.87-1.70 -245 -4.442.66 PL PBT-7.10-2.87 -147 -9.30-2.01 -363 NP-7.10-2.87 -147 -9.30-2.01 -363

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 50.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 50.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 278.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 278.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon