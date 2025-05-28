Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 50.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 50.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 29.37% to Rs 731.40 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Copper rose 50.55% to Rs 187.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.37% to Rs 731.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 565.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.50% to Rs 465.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 2070.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1717.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales731.40565.37 29 2070.961717.00 21 OPM %36.4740.00 -35.6231.86 - PBDT310.84242.37 28 807.96585.62 38 PBT258.54183.73 41 632.40410.75 54 NP187.18124.33 51 465.12295.31 58

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

