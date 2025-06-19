Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound seen easing ahead of BOE decision

Pound seen easing ahead of BOE decision

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The British pound eased slightly but hovered close to $1.35, its strongest level since February 2022, as it continued to gain from broad US dollar weakness. Investors are focused on the Bank of Englands policy decision today, with markets widely expecting interest rates to remain unchanged. Supporting the pound further, UK inflation stayed high with the annual rate at 3.4% in May, highlighting persistent price pressures in the economy.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

