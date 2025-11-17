Monday, November 17, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Signpost India slips after muted Q2 performance

Signpost India slips after muted Q2 performance

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Signpost India fell 2.02% to Rs 232.60 after the company reported 2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.70 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 15.95 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose by 3% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 134.02 crore during the quarter.

While operating EBITDA improved by 1% YoY to Rs 34.44 crore, EBITDA margin declined by 60 basis points to 25.7% in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 22.58 crore, down by 5% from Rs 23.81 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Shripad Ashtekar, managing director, said: The first half of FY26 has been a defining phase for Signpost a period where we have reimagined our approach, scaled new horizons and forged strategic partnerships that will drive the next leg of our growth.

 

During this period, we have also focused on strengthening our internal competencies by inducting new talent across key functions, building a stronger foundation for the future.

A major milestone of the quarter was securing the exclusive 9-year Bengaluru Metro contract, covering 67 stations and over 100,000 square feet of premium media inventory, with revenue potential of up to ₹700 crore over the contract period.

Strategically, we continued to expand our footprint across newer geographies to reduce concentration risks and build a more balanced, pan-India network.

As we move ahead, the focus will remain on sustainable and profitable growth, deepening our presence across key markets and driving innovation in the out-of-home and Digital OOH domains."

Signpost India is one of the countrys leading digital-out-of-home (DOOH) media and transit-art infrastructure companies. The company specializes in large-scale public-space communication, transforming urban environments through innovation, technology, and high-impact brand experiences.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

