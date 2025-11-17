Monday, November 17, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Easy Trip tanks on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Easy Trip tanks on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Easy Trip Planners dropped 3.14% to Rs 7.71 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 32.70 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 25.87 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 18.2% YoY to Rs 118.34 crore in Q2 FY26.

Loss before tax stood at Rs 45.56 crore as against Rs 37.24 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total expenses increased 6.77% to Rs 120.34 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 112.70 crore in Q2 FY25. Service cost stood at Rs 14.44 crore (up 3.92% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 31.17 crore (up 24.43% YoY), and advertising and sales promotion expenses stood at Rs 22.15 crore (down 9.48%) during the period under review.

 

Gross booking revenue (GBR) declined 5.63% to Rs 1,958.70 crore as compared with Rs 2,075.64 crore in Q2 FY25.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest-growing, 2nd-largest company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India has a strong and resilient balance sheet, says RBI Deputy Governor

Reserve Bank of India has a strong and resilient balance sheet, says RBI Deputy Governor

Glenmark Pharma gains after Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 610 cr

Glenmark Pharma gains after Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 610 cr

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 220.11% in the September 2025 quarter

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 220.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 2.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 2.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Ind-Agiv Commerce reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ind-Agiv Commerce reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon