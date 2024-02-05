Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 2.2%

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 460.7, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 301.59% in last one year as compared to a 23.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.08% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 460.7, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 21933.05. The Sensex is at 72244.95, up 0.22%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has risen around 13.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20434.05, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 151.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 460.35, up 1.67% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 301.59% in last one year as compared to a 23.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.08% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 11.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News