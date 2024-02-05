Indian Oil Corporation Ltd soars 7.83%, Gains for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 175.65, up 7.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 121.64% in last one year as compared to a 23.46% gain in NIFTY and a 73.43% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38077.7, up 2.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 715.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 330.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

