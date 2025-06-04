Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 07:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Grid acquires MEL Power Transmission under TBCB route

Power Grid acquires MEL Power Transmission under TBCB route

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 04 June 2025 acquired MEL Power Transmission, the Project SPV to establish Transmission System for evacuation of power from Mahan Energen Limited Generating Station in Madhya Pradesh, on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - PFC Consulting (PFCCL).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

K E C International wins order of Rs 2,211 cr

CARE Ratings allots 25,933 equity shares under ESOS

Marico forays into cold pressed oil segment

Epigral signs agreement to source 19.80 MW wind solar hybrid power

IEX achieves 14% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in May'25

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

