Power Grid Corporation acquires Khavda V-B1B2 Power Transmission project SPV

Power Grid Corporation of India pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 18 February 2025 acquired Khavda V-B1B2 Power Transmission, the Project SPV to establish Augmentation of transformation capacity at KPS1 (GIS) and KPS2 (GIS) (Phase-V Part B1 and Part B2 scheme), on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content