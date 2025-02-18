Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Grid Corporation acquires Khavda V-B1B2 Power Transmission project SPV

Power Grid Corporation acquires Khavda V-B1B2 Power Transmission project SPV

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 18 February 2025 acquired Khavda V-B1B2 Power Transmission, the Project SPV to establish Augmentation of transformation capacity at KPS1 (GIS) and KPS2 (GIS) (Phase-V Part B1 and Part B2 scheme), on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL).

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

