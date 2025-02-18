Mahindra Lifespace Developers partners with Livingstone Infra for redevelopment project in Mumbai

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

With gross development value of Rs 1650 cr

Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL) has partnered with Livingstone Infra (LS) for a cluster redevelopment project in Mahalaxmi, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1650 crore.

Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, This development marks Mahindra Lifespaces' strategic expansion into South Mumbai's premium real estate market by creating residences that contribute to Mumbai's urban renewal. The redevelopment aims to showcase cutting-edge design, sustainable elements, and premium amenities, enhancing the city's skyline.

Located in the upscale Mahalaxmi area, the project site enjoys a prime position in one of South Mumbai's most sought-after neighborhoods. A key advantage of the location is its exceptional connectivity, which ensures convenient access to major business districts, essential services, and leisure destinations across South Mumbai.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

