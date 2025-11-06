Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 271.25, down 2.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.32% in last one year as compared to a 5.69% rally in NIFTY and a 7.88% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 271.25, down 2.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25576.5. The Sensex is at 83590.93, up 0.16%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has eased around 6.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36278.4, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 156.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 118.83 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 16.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
