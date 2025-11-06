SJVN Ltd drops for fifth straight session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 86.42, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock rose for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 5.69% up 0.17%. in NIFTY and a 7.88% up 17.42% in the Nifty Energy index.
SJVN Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 86.42, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25576.5. The Sensex is at 83590.93, up 0.16%.SJVN Ltd has eased around 4.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36278.4, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 38.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
