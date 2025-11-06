JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 43.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.47% to Rs 83.57 croreNet profit of JSW Holdings declined 43.86% to Rs 67.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 119.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 48.47% to Rs 83.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 162.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales83.57162.18 -48 OPM %95.6897.71 -PBDT79.96158.46 -50 PBT79.96158.46 -50 NP67.17119.64 -44
