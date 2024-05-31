Quint Digital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.31% to Rs 15.25 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 74.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 22.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.41% to Rs 65.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Quint Digital reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.31% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.