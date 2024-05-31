Sales decline 64.23% to Rs 18.24 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 187.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1565.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.80% to Rs 61.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of AJR Infra & Tolling reported to Rs 35.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 92.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.23% to Rs 18.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.18.2450.9961.2391.1216.01-48.4210.50-10.91-35.64-25.67-250.35-208.20-35.91-38.14-288.71-258.7735.70-92.60-187.91-1565.44