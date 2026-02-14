Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) standalone net profit rises 13.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.65% to Rs 44.60 crore

Net profit of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) rose 13.89% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.65% to Rs 44.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.44.6033.3711.2611.064.073.913.983.853.282.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News