Amin Tannery standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.39% to Rs 7.35 crore

Net profit of Amin Tannery declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 38.39% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.3511.939.524.860.270.290.050.070.040.06

