Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 29.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Relicab Cable Manufacturing rose 29.17% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 109.06% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.846.625.6413.290.280.370.170.310.310.24

