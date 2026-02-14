Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 1120.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 9.78 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) rose 1120.00% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.788.9116.673.821.700.481.400.201.830.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News