Monday, August 11, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects gains after Q1 PAT climbs 30% YoY to Rs 81 cr

Power Mech Projects gains after Q1 PAT climbs 30% YoY to Rs 81 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Power Mech Projects rose 2.11% to Rs 3,110 after the company reported a 30.5% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.55 crore, while revenue from operations rose 28.4% to Rs 1,293.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 135.59 crore, up 53.8% from Rs 88.14 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose 25.91% year-on-year to Rs 1,168.27 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 104.21 crore (down 30.3% YoY), contract execution expenses stood at Rs 820.47 crore (up 43.1% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 170.88 crore (up 12.7% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the reappointment of Kishore Babu Sajja as managing director for another five-year term, beginning April 1, 2026, also subject to shareholder approval.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Motors Q1 PAT tumbles 63% YoY to Rs 3,924 cr

Tata Motors Q1 PAT tumbles 63% YoY to Rs 3,924 cr

Yatra Online Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Yatra Online Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

PG Electroplast slumps after Q1 PAT drops 20% YoY to Rs 67 cr

PG Electroplast slumps after Q1 PAT drops 20% YoY to Rs 67 cr

Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 252.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 252.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 252.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 252.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon