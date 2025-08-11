Monday, August 11, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yatra Online Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Yatra Online Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

CL Educate Ltd, MIRC Electronics Ltd, TGV Sraac Ltd and Anmol India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2025.

CL Educate Ltd, MIRC Electronics Ltd, TGV Sraac Ltd and Anmol India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2025.

Yatra Online Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 115.04 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72878 shares in the past one month.

 

CL Educate Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 99.09. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4607 shares in the past one month.

MIRC Electronics Ltd surged 18.10% to Rs 24.14. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

exporters, trade, tariff

Brazil, Poland, Africa may offer export opportunities for auto parts makers

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts; Nifty above 24,400; PSU Banks, Realty lead; SMIDs waver

Representative Image: Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds A-series

Made by Google event on Aug 20: What to expect apart from Pixel 10 series

Medha Patkar, activist, Narmada Bachao

Latest LIVE: SC confirms Medha Patkar's conviction in Delhi LG Saxena's defamation case

Tesla Delhi Aerocity showrrom

Tesla showroom in Delhi Aerocity opens today, Model Y to be on display

TGV Sraac Ltd gained 14.96% to Rs 127.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Anmol India Ltd rose 13.59% to Rs 16.88. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8347 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PG Electroplast slumps after Q1 PAT drops 20% YoY to Rs 67 cr

PG Electroplast slumps after Q1 PAT drops 20% YoY to Rs 67 cr

Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 252.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 252.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 252.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 252.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

British Pound net speculative shorts at three-year high

British Pound net speculative shorts at three-year high

Yatra Online hits the roof after multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT to Rs 16 cr

Yatra Online hits the roof after multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT to Rs 16 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon