Monday, August 11, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 252.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 252.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Sales decline 10.91% to Rs 114.42 crore

Net Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 252.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 237.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.91% to Rs 114.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales114.42128.43 -11 OPM %48.4638.83 -PBDT-222.53-198.43 -12 PBT-246.41-231.05 -7 NP-252.81-237.67 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

British Pound net speculative shorts at three-year high

British Pound net speculative shorts at three-year high

Yatra Online hits the roof after multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT to Rs 16 cr

Yatra Online hits the roof after multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT to Rs 16 cr

HBL Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HBL Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PG Electroplast slumps after Q1 PAT drops 20% YoY to Rs 67 cr

PG Electroplast slumps after Q1 PAT drops 20% YoY to Rs 67 cr

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness bargain hunting

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness bargain hunting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon