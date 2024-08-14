Power Mech soars on bonus share issue proposal

Power Mech Projects zoomed 5.77% to Rs 5719.85 after the company said that its board will meet on Thursday, 22 August 2024, to consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).

The company had reported 17.93% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.13 crore on a 16.44% increase in sales to Rs 1,007.39 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.