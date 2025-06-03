Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Power index falling 81.94 points or 1.2% at 6746.61 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.64%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.58%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.65%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.62%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.37%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.23%), and NTPC Ltd (down 1.19%).
On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.19%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.82%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.79%) moved up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 19.92 or 0.04% at 52580.02.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 48.54 points or 0.31% at 15739.01.
The Nifty 50 index was down 155.3 points or 0.63% at 24561.3.
The BSE Sensex index was down 635.84 points or 0.78% at 80737.91.
On BSE,1762 shares were trading in green, 2168 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.
