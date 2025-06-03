Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Transrail Lighting rises after securing orders worth Rs 534 cr

Transrail Lighting rises after securing orders worth Rs 534 cr

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Transrail Lighting gained 2.75% to Rs 655.95 after the company announced that it has secured fresh domestic and international orders worth Rs 534 crore.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, said, We are pleased to begin the new financial year with a steady build-up in order inflows, led by wins in our core transmission & distribution segment. These new orders also include our biggest substation job, which we are going to execute in Africa. With FY26 order intake already crossing Rs 1,600 crore, we remain focused on efficient execution and timely delivery.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 58 countries.

 

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 26.9% to Rs 126.57 crore, while revenue from operations rose 38.9% to Rs 1,906.65 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

