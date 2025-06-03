Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T bags significant orders for water & effluent treatment business

L&T bags significant orders for water & effluent treatment business

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its water & effluent treatment (WET) vertical has secured significant orders from the Public Health Engineering Department of Rajasthan.

According to L&T's internal classification, the value of the contract ranges from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The major contract pertains to the Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project-Phase II, Package 1. The scope includes the supply and installation of 5,251 km of transmission and distribution pipelines, construction of 38 ground-level reservoirs (total capacity: 40 ML), 20 pump houses, and 132 overhead service reservoirs with a total capacity of 25 ML.

 

The project aims to cater to the drinking water needs of 285 villages and towns in Surajgarh and Udaipurwati, located in the Jhunjhunu district. Additionally, L&T bagged another contract for strengthening and rehabilitating the water supply system in the Kekri-Sarwar sector of Ajmer district, involving 43 km of pipelines.

Both projects include electromechanical, instrumentation, automation, SCADA works, a one-year defect liability period, and 10 years of operations and maintenance. L&T has executed 24 similar water infrastructure projects in Rajasthan to date.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 5,497 crore in Q4 March 2025, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 25%. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 74,392 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of 11%.

The counter fell 1.13% to Rs 3,641.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

