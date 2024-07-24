Business Standard
Power shares gain

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 93.44 points or 1.19% at 7917.79 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 5%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.77%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.47%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.39%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 1.24%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.19%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.13%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.72%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.63%).
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 737.66 or 1.4% at 53561.13.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 81.58 points or 0.51% at 16066.82.
The Nifty 50 index was down 76.25 points or 0.31% at 24402.8.
The BSE Sensex index was down 180.4 points or 0.22% at 80248.64.

On BSE,2405 shares were trading in green, 616 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

