Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 93.44 points or 1.19% at 7917.79 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 5%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.77%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.47%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.39%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 1.24%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.19%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.13%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.72%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.63%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 737.66 or 1.4% at 53561.13.