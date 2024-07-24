Suzlon Energy Ltd Surges 4.72%

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 10.67% over last one month compared to 1.17% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.82% rise in the SENSEX

Suzlon Energy Ltd gained 4.72% today to trade at Rs 60.55. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.62% to quote at 71643.4. The index is down 1.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Schaeffler India Ltd increased 3.68% and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd added 1.59% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 68.74 % over last one year compared to the 21.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.