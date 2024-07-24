HDFC Bank Ltd Slides 0.48%

HDFC Bank Ltd has lost 3.7% over last one month compared to 0.72% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3.82% rise in the SENSEX

HDFC Bank Ltd fell 0.48% today to trade at Rs 1610.25. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.37% to quote at 59133.03. The index is up 0.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 0.36% and ICICI Bank Ltd lost 0.26% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 14.49 % over last one year compared to the 21.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.