Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.67 crore

Net Loss of Prag Bosimi Synthetics reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.670 0 OPM %-59.700 -PBDT-1.49-1.48 -1 PBT-2.34-2.64 11 NP-2.34-2.64 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Cranex consolidated net profit declines 10.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Cranex consolidated net profit declines 10.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Polychem consolidated net profit declines 49.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Polychem consolidated net profit declines 49.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 160.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 160.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 1.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 1.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon