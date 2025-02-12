Polychem consolidated net profit declines 49.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.09% to Rs 10.26 croreNet profit of Polychem declined 49.43% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.09% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.2612.84 -20 OPM %11.7916.98 -PBDT1.542.63 -41 PBT1.282.37 -46 NP0.881.74 -49
