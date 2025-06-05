Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Praj Industries to set up bio-refinery project in Paraguay

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Enersur S.A., one of Paraguay's foremost renewable energy companies has selected Praj Industries for its next major project.

Praj Industries will support the development, assessment, and phased implementation of a fully integrated Biorefinery Project in Paraguay.

The Biorefinery aims to produce, in addition to ethanol, co-products such as distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), corn oil, biogas, biobitumen and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

This comes on the back of the contract awarded to Praj by Enersur to design, supply, and commission a state-of-the-art 600 m/day Anhydrous Ethanol plant in Canindey Paraguay. This facility, which will use corn as feedstock, represents a significant step forward in Paraguay's commitment to clean energy and rural development, while also contributing to reduced reliance on fossil fuels. Praj's extensive scope of work includes process technology licensing, full-scale design and engineering, supply of core process equipment, and on ground supervisory support. The plant is expected to be fully operational by October 2026.

 

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

