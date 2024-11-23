Business Standard
Zaggle partners with Golden Jasraj Music Platforms

Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Golden Jasraj Music Platforms to launch a co-branded prepaid card.

The contract includes the launch of a co-branded prepaid card as part of the cultural & tourism prepaid card program for corporate customers and their users.

The domestic contract is set to be executed within 3 years.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 167.3% to Rs 20.29 crore on 64.2% rise in net sales to Rs 302.56 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Shares of Zaggle gained 3.87% to end at Rs 479.05 on Friday, 22 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

