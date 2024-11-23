Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra bags LoA for 500-MW Battery Storage Project

H.G. Infra bags LoA for 500-MW Battery Storage Project

Image

Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

H.G. Infra Engineering has announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam for a battery energy storage systems project under the tariff-based global competitive bidding process.

The project involves the procurement and setup of 500 MW/1000 MWh of standalone battery energy storage systems in India, with viability gap funding support.

As part of the contract, the company will be responsible for handling 185 MW/370 MWh of the total capacity at a tariff rate of Rs 2,38,000 per MW per month. The project is scheduled for completion within 1.5 years.

H.G. Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

 

The company reported 16.01% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.73 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 96.12 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 5.46% YoY to Rs 902.40 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering shed 0.28% to settle at Rs 1,276.15 on Friday, 22 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 2

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Rahul, Jaiswal grind vs disciplined bowling

imf

IMF approves third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 bn bailout, warns of risks

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

How are the Thackerays faring in Maharashtra polls? One leads, other trails

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Budhni bypolls: Shivraj Chouhan's aide rallies ahead after initial setback

Tejashvi Yadav, Tejashvi, RJD leader

Jharkhand polls: RJD surprises as candidates lead in 5 of 6 Assembly seats

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon