Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites revises estimate for Northeast Frontier Railway electrification to Rs 532 cr

Rites revises estimate for Northeast Frontier Railway electrification to Rs 532 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Rites informed that it has received a revised estimate of Rs 532 crore for an electrification project under the Northeast Frontier Railway.

The revised total cost for the project stands at Rs 531.77 crore, excluding GST, which marks an increase from the original cost of Rs 288.44 crore.

The electrification work is to be carried out on a turnkey basis at the Lumding junction and Badarpur junction section of Lumding division of Northeast Frontier Railway, it added.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 27.84% to Rs 72.98 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 101.15 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.12% to Rs 540.86 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024 from Rs 582.36 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Shares of Rites rose 0.49% to end at Rs 275.20 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 2

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: AUS bowled out for 104, IND lead by 46 runs

Election, Jharkhand Election, Jharkhand Polls, Vote, Voting

Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: EC trends show INDIA bloc crosses majority, leading in 50 seats

Live Blog 1

Maharashtra results LIVE: Celebrations at BJP office in Mumbai as Mahayuti crosses majority mark

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

LIVE news: Centre must arrest Adani to save India's reputation, says DK Shivakumar

Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar vs nephew Ajit's Baramati prestige battle: Who is ahead?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon