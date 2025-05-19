Monday, May 19, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Praveg announces grand opening of Praveg Resort Kachigam, Daman

Praveg announces grand opening of Praveg Resort Kachigam, Daman

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Praveg announced the grand opening of Praveg Resort Kachigam, an extraordinary eco-luxury destination nestled across four scenic islands in Kachigam, Daman. Designed as a tranquil escape that merges nature, celebration, and comfort, the resort is poised to become a preferred choice for leisure travelers, destination weddings, and corporate events.

Set around a serene lake and surrounded by lush greenery, Praveg Resort Kachigam offers a unique island retreat experience across 89,500 square meters. The resort boasts 50 sustainable, elegantly appointed luxury cottages along with state-of-the-art facilities that cater to diverse guest needs - from relaxation to recreation and grand festivities.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 19 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

