Shyam Century Ferrous reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.70 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net loss of Shyam Century Ferrous reported to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.84% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.26.5538.95-13.264.42-1.883.75-2.763.00-2.702.10