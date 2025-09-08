Monday, September 08, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Camshafts extends rally, hits 20% upper circuit

Precision Camshafts extends rally, hits 20% upper circuit

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Precision Camshafts surged 20% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 220 on Monday, marking the seventh straight session of gains.

The stock has risen 29.34% over this period, driven by sustained investor interest.

Despite the rally, the counter remains down 14.18% on a one-year basis, indicating that the stock is still recovering from earlier losses.

Precision Camshafts is engaged in the manufacture and sale of castings camshaft and machined camshafts to the auto industry business.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Precision Camshafts rose 61.96% to Rs 18.82 crore while net sales declined 23.63% to Rs 195 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ACME Solar gains after placing 2 GWh BESS order via Posco International

ACME Solar gains after placing 2 GWh BESS order via Posco International

Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Barometers trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness value buying

Barometers trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness value buying

Asian Energy Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Asian Energy Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ceigall India gains after securing 337 MW solar power project under MSEDCL scheme

Ceigall India gains after securing 337 MW solar power project under MSEDCL scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon