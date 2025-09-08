Monday, September 08, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar gains after placing 2 GWh BESS order via Posco International

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

ACME Solar Holdings added 2.95% to Rs 305.20 after the company has placed a 2 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) order through Posco International Corporation.

ACME Solar has placed an order for 2 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) with leading global energy supplier Chuzhou Lishen New Energy Technology Co. The order was made through POSCO International Corporation and China FAW Group Import and Export Co, the company said in a filing today.

The order will be delivered in phases over the next 6 to 10 months and will be used in ACME Solars Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) and standalone BESS projects, which are planned to be commissioned within the next 12 to 18 months, it added.

 

Nikhil Dhingra, CEO, ACME Solar, With this latest order, ACME Solars cumulative BESS procurement surpasses 5 GWh, following a previous order of 3.1 GWh BESS placed in July 2025. This strategic purchase will ensure timely availability of BESS system, playing a key role in de-risking project commissioning timelines & accelerating overall project delivery.

Jason Lee, director, Posco International said, "This is the big step forward for us to Indian market which is the most promising BESS market in the world. With this opportunity we will diversify our partnership with the market leading enterprise, ACME, and enlarge our biz activities in India.

Lu TianJun, general manager, Lishen adds, "Based on this agreement, our company will further contribute to the expansion of energy e3iciency initiatives in the Indian market and establish a stronger foundation for long-term growth."

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130.83 crore in Q1 FY26, steely higher than Rs 1.39 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 65% YoY to Rs 510.98 crore in Q1 June 2025.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

