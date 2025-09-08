Monday, September 08, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28451 shares

Adani Power Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 September 2025.

Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28451 shares. The stock increased 2.12% to Rs.3,862.00. Volumes stood at 44380 shares in the last session.

Adani Power Ltd saw volume of 155.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.11% to Rs.634.75. Volumes stood at 19.94 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd notched up volume of 7.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.60% to Rs.1,108.90. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 31.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.97% to Rs.978.00. Volumes stood at 83546 shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd notched up volume of 23055 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5571 shares. The stock rose 1.49% to Rs.13,724.00. Volumes stood at 3336 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

